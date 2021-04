Weights from London Felix Cash 159.5 vs. Denzel Bentley 159.25

(British, Commonwealth middleweight titles) Emil Markic 174.3 vs. Callum Johnson 174.4

Kamil Sokolowski 230 vs. David Adeleye 225.5

Clayton Bricknell 138.25 vs. Henry Turner 142.1

Jamie Stewart 146.25 vs. George Davey 147.25

James Heneghan 161.5 vs. Dwain Grant 161.4

Ryan Hibbert 176.5 vs. Karol Itauma 176

Daryl Pearce 147.3 vs. Owen Cooper 147.4 Venue: York Hall, London

Promoter: Queensberry

TV: BT Sport Mayweather-Paul Update WBC 108lb champ Teraji, #1 Hisada make weight

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.