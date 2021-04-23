By Joe Koizumi

WBC light-flyweight champ Kenshiro Teraji (17-0, 10 KOs) of Japan and #1 ranked compatriot Tetsuya Hisada (34-10-2, 20 KOs) successfully made weight at the weigh-in ceremony on Friday in Osaka, Japan, with the champion scaling at 107.25 pounds to the 108-pound class limit for the challenger. The unbeaten champ, 29, is making his eighth defense, while the 36-year-old challenger will have his second ambitious shot at the world championship following his close but unanimous defeat by WBA ruler Hiroto Kyoguchi in October 2019. This show at Edion Arena Osaka will be presented by Shinsei Promotions.