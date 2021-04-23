By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

The IBF has announced that someone has created a fake Instagram account with their name and logo and on two occasions has solicited money from boxers, and was successful in receiving funds from one of those boxers. The impostor asks have been for a donation to a charitable organization for athletes with disabilities and to participate in an IBF tournament for a commemorative IBF belt. The IBF advises its members that the IBF would never reach out on social media to request funds for any purpose. Any request would come directly from their offices via postal mail or a legitimate email. The name of the account on Instagram is IBFBoxingofficial.