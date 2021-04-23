The WBA has formerly approved a WBA bantamweight world title eliminator between WBA #4 ranked Melvin “Melo” Lopez (25-1, 16 KOs) of Miami, Florida by way of Nicaragua and #2 ranked Jessie Manyo Plange (21-0-1, 17 KOs) of Ghana. No official date or location has been confirmed but the month of July has been mentioned as a possibility. Lopez, who is managed by William Ramirez (WRAM Boxing) and promoted by M&R Boxing has looked really looked sharp of late. He is riding a 4 bout win streak with all the victories inside the distance.
