Weights from Vancouver Ryan Rozicki 196.2 vs. Sylvera Jacques Jr. Louis 199.9

(NABA Canadian Cruiserweight title) Antonio Napolitano 169.6 vs. Gordon Codey Hanna 210.5

Jake Daoust 167.4 vs. Brent Anderson 168.1

Scott Woodward 137.7 vs. Jacob George 135.8

Mohamed Zawadi 170 vs. Olivier Tshitumbi Mbombo 168.5 Promoter: Daniel Otter (Three Lions Promotions)

Site: Griffins Studio, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

The PPV link and further info can be found at

