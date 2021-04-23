Eggington-Molina clash May 22 Middleweight Sam Eggington (29-7, 17 KOs) will face teak-tough Mexican warrior ‘King’ Carlos Molina (37-11-2, 12 KOs) May 22 May at the Coventry Skydome Arena, with the vacant WBC Silver title on the line. The bout will air across the UK and Ireland on Channel 5. Eggington is a former British, Commonwealth and European champion, Molina is a former IBF jr middleweight champion. Weights from Vancouver Cruz dethrones Mrdjenovich for WBA title

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

