June 6, 2021
Boxing Results

Mayweather-Paul Off-TV results

By Damon Gonzalez

In the opening bell at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. 18-year-old Dorian Mark Khan (1-0, 1 KO) from Buckeye, Arizona makes his pro debut all worth it as he scores a TKO victory over Jonathan Gray (0-4) from La Plata, Maryland retires on the stool after the 2nd round after taking a beating in round 2 including a knockdown via body shots.

18-year-old Jalil Hacket (1-0, 1 KO) from Washington, D.C. destroys Angelo Diaz (0-1)
from Monahans, Texas, by way of first round hard KO as referee Christopher Young waved off the contest after Diaz retires on his stool.

Super Lightweight Adrian Benton (5-0, 3 KOs) from Cincinnati, OH. defeats Pedro Cruz (1-1) from San Jose, CA. by way of unanimous decision win, all three judges are in agreement 40-36.

Jack KOs Colina, Arias upsets Hurd
Results from Corona, California

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: