By Damon Gonzalez

In the opening bell at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. 18-year-old Dorian Mark Khan (1-0, 1 KO) from Buckeye, Arizona makes his pro debut all worth it as he scores a TKO victory over Jonathan Gray (0-4) from La Plata, Maryland retires on the stool after the 2nd round after taking a beating in round 2 including a knockdown via body shots.

18-year-old Jalil Hacket (1-0, 1 KO) from Washington, D.C. destroys Angelo Diaz (0-1)

from Monahans, Texas, by way of first round hard KO as referee Christopher Young waved off the contest after Diaz retires on his stool.

Super Lightweight Adrian Benton (5-0, 3 KOs) from Cincinnati, OH. defeats Pedro Cruz (1-1) from San Jose, CA. by way of unanimous decision win, all three judges are in agreement 40-36.