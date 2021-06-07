Two-division world champion Badou Jack (23-3-3, 13 KOs) scored a fourth round KO against previously undefeated late sub Dervin Colina (15-1, 13 KOs) in a light heavyweight bout on Sunday night Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Colina was deducted a point for holding in both rounds two and three. Jack then dropped Colina three times in round four to end it. Time was 2:57. Jack was originally slated to challenge WBA light heavyweight champion Jean Pascal, but Pascal tested positive for three banned substances and was removed from the card.
In a middleweight bout, Luis Arias (19-2-1, 9 KOs) won an upset ten round split decision over former unified super welterweight champion “Swift” Jarrett Hurd (24-2, 16 KOs). Arias was cut on forehead by a Hurd right hand in round two, but he outworked Hurd for most the fight. Arias down in round nine, but replays showed he slipped on the wet canvas. Arias had Hurd holding on in the last round. Scores were 95-94 Hurd, 97-93, 96-93 Arias. Hurd was an 8:1 favorite.
40-year-old former NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and MMA fighter Brian Maxwell fought a four round cruiserweight exhibition. Maxwell dropped Johnson with a flush right hand in the fourth round, but couldn’t finish him.
The new drunken master looked drunk after getting dropped by that journeyman.
I actually thought Johnson did pretty well all things considered. Thought he stayed pretty composed for the most part. It was a bit sloppy at times, which was to be expected with a couple of novices in there, but at least they gave a good effort. Johnson clearly got a little too comfortable in the last minute of the fight before getting dropped.
Hurd doesn’t stand a chance against Charlo
He just lost, why would he be fighting Charlo?
Showtime with huge 502 server connection issues.
I’m curious as to what Hurd looked like tonight. In his previous fight, it seemed his team was trying to get him to box more, which I didn’t think suited him as well.
Hurd’s style of fighting is one-dimensional in my opinion. Basically, a gritty, tough, and linky boxer with a decent right hand. Nothing great, but nothing terrible. His fights were always at one speed and did not seem to get high ratings on fight cards. However, I respect his accomplishments being a world champion.
Wasnt mayweather just talking crap saying canelo shld be fighting on Showtime PPV? Looks like he is probably rethinking that comment right about now
Floyd embarrassed Canelo! Logan did better than red head! Floyd made that comment because Canelo should be fighting on a dominant, reputable network like showtime.
The Hurd-Arias fight was not a boxing match. It was a punchout with Arias just outworking Hurd most of the fight. Hurd really took a lot of clean right hands and left hooks to the head. You can say work on his defense, but he’s been boxing one way for many years and I don’t think he’s going to change now.
I thought Arias won by at least three rounds but Hurd did have his moments. One judge gave the fight to Hurd, but the other two had it right. 96-93 looked about right for the score.
Great win for Arias. He had to fight aggressively all 10 rounds to get it done.
sounds like there was one decent fight on this show between hurd/arias