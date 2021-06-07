Two-division world champion Badou Jack (23-3-3, 13 KOs) scored a fourth round KO against previously undefeated late sub Dervin Colina (15-1, 13 KOs) in a light heavyweight bout on Sunday night Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Colina was deducted a point for holding in both rounds two and three. Jack then dropped Colina three times in round four to end it. Time was 2:57. Jack was originally slated to challenge WBA light heavyweight champion Jean Pascal, but Pascal tested positive for three banned substances and was removed from the card.

In a middleweight bout, Luis Arias (19-2-1, 9 KOs) won an upset ten round split decision over former unified super welterweight champion “Swift” Jarrett Hurd (24-2, 16 KOs). Arias was cut on forehead by a Hurd right hand in round two, but he outworked Hurd for most the fight. Arias down in round nine, but replays showed he slipped on the wet canvas. Arias had Hurd holding on in the last round. Scores were 95-94 Hurd, 97-93, 96-93 Arias. Hurd was an 8:1 favorite.

40-year-old former NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and MMA fighter Brian Maxwell fought a four round cruiserweight exhibition. Maxwell dropped Johnson with a flush right hand in the fourth round, but couldn’t finish him.