Ring legend Floyd Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) outclassed, but couldn’t stop YouTuber Logan Paul (0-1) in an eight round exhibition bout on Sunday night Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Mayweather carried Paul for the first two rounds. Floyd started to connect in round three. After that, Mayweather stalked and punished Paul, who showed a decent jaw and survived the full eight. The crowd was booing at the end.

Mayweather: He’s better than I thought he was.

Paul: I’m happy I made it out. He’s tough to hit.