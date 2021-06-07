Ring legend Floyd Mayweather spoke to the press after his eight round exhibition on Sunday night in Miami.
“The people wanted a show. I could have [got him out of there]. I could have pressed real, real hard and started throwing these crazy combinations, but it was fun…his whole goal wasn’t to come out here and knock me out. His whole goal was to survive. And that was a win for him.”
“When I come and do an exhibition or come out and box to have some fun, I do it because I want to do it, not because I have to do it. Whereas Pacquiao at his age, which is sad, he has to fight. I’m financially set. And I wanna let everybody know this. You’re gonna hear stories, ‘Floyd has to do this.’ No. I’m well off.”
“The best thing about this week was my youngest daughter graduating.”
Mayweather was completely wrong about one thing. Manny doesn’t have to do this. Manny can do this. At a high level too.
Floyd doesnt want to do that extra hard work,fighting real fighters..afraid of losing..he’s old and had a hard career fighting Wars where he took alot of damage…He’s retire and hes now an entertainer something he wasnt when he was a pro fighter..
What wars? Lol He had the best defense in the game. He fought EVERYBODY, took little punishment, and made hundreds of millions of dollars.
Toe to toe fighters don’t have long careers but they have many losses.
Just look at the career of Arturo Gatti.(RIP) Good fighter but he wasn’t great because he chose to slug instead of using his boxing skills. That’s what made his trilogy with Mickey Ward great and exciting, but he took so much punishment.
Everyone wants to see a slugfest but it’s called “Boxing” not “Slugfesting.”
Poor Floyd letting Pacman take space in his mind rent free. He knows he’s a joke beating up 110 pound kickboxers in Japan and youtubers who are known for pokemon cards and vlogs. Meanwhile Pac has defeated undefeated champs at 40 and is fighting the most dangerous P4P fighters in the world because he actually is still elite, unlike Floyd.
AND JUST REMEMBER FLOYD KICKED PACMANS BUTT
Pacquiao is doing this because hes a true legend.
What kind of stupid people will pay to watch this fight? This is another reason for no to the stimulus check.
Mayweather hasn’t knocked anybody out in many years, and I didn’t expect him to knock out Paul. With his height and weight advantage, along with his impressive physique, the only question was whether Paul could land that lucky punch and either hurt or knock out Floyd. Many paid big money for a chance to see this happen in real time. All in all, it was a good exhibition that I didn’t pay to see. There was no knockout, but the anticipation of the unexpected happened is entertainment.
Otherwise classy, dignified comments by Floyd ruined by his referencing the great Pacquiao in a negative manner. That was unnecessary. Pacquiao must be respected for what he’s doing. He must! Floyd needs to publicly apologize to Pacquiao.
Floyd must be bothered by the fact that at 44, he fights exhibitions against someone like Paul, whereas at 42, Pacquiao is going after Spence, after beating Matthysse, Broner, and Thurman. Frankly, I’d rather see Mayweather come out of retirement and face Pacquiao once again, than get in the ring with YouTuber sideshow Jake Paul.
all the way to the bank with this lol
but.. not with my money
Pacquiao’s net is close to 400 million. Not as much as Floyd but while Floyd is a laughing stock, Pacquiao os a true boxing legend.
Sounds like Floyd is trying to set up another mega fight with Pacquiao the easy way by fighting U Tubers.
He took a shot at Pac? Pac has one thing he’ll always have that Mayweather continues to lose, our respect.