Tonight’s pay-per-view event headlined by all-time boxing great Floyd “Money” Mayweather and YouTuber Logan Paul will air on SHOWTIME this Saturday, June 12 at 10:05 p.m. ET/PT. Mayweather and Paul went the distance in an entertaining eight-round exhibition bout. The delayed telecast of Mayweather-Paul will be immediately followed by the premiere of Inside Mayweather vs. Paul Epilogue.
Cant Wait!!
not ordering showtime any time soon
Oh boy, sounds fun. Not!
I would say that this isn’t even worth viewing for free.
Showtime doesn’t deserve the better Nielsen ratings that would come from people even watching this.
Anyway, why would you want to?
– It sucked the first time and will suck just as bad on the replay.