Mayweather-Paul to air on Showtime Saturday Tonight’s pay-per-view event headlined by all-time boxing great Floyd “Money” Mayweather and YouTuber Logan Paul will air on SHOWTIME this Saturday, June 12 at 10:05 p.m. ET/PT. Mayweather and Paul went the distance in an entertaining eight-round exhibition bout. The delayed telecast of Mayweather-Paul will be immediately followed by the premiere of Inside Mayweather vs. Paul Epilogue. Colonel Bob Sheridan injured in robbery attempt Floyd Mayweather post fight presser highlights

