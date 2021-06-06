Super lightweight Michael “The West Texas Warrior” Dutchover (15-1, 10 KOs) took a workmanlike eight round unanimous decision over Ivan Leon Benitez (14-4-1, 6 KOs) on Sunday afternoon at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, California. Dutchover was better in every round of a bout with few memorable moments. Scores 80-72, 80-72, 78-74.

Undefeated super welterweight Richard “Cool Breeze” Brewart Jr. (10-0, 4 KOs) took a six round unanimous decision over Donte Stubbs (6-2, 2 KOs). Scores were 60-54, 60-54, 58-56.

In a battle of unbeaten featherweights, Jose “Tito” Sanchez (7-0, 5 KOs) stopped Andrew Strode (6-1, 1 KO) in round three. Ref waved it off. Time 1:40.