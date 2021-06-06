Mayweather-Paul in spotlight tonight “I’ve been at the top for 25 years so I know what it takes when it’s a fight of this magnitude,” – Floyd Mayweather Floyd Mayweather is only a 7:1 favorite over Logan Paul. Floyd must win by KO for you to collect. The PPV starts at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Results from Corona, California Logan Paul trainer guarantees Floyd will quit

