“I’ve been at the top for 25 years so I know what it takes when it’s a fight of this magnitude,” – Floyd Mayweather
Floyd Mayweather is only a 7:1 favorite over Logan Paul. Floyd must win by KO for you to collect. The PPV starts at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
“I’ve been at the top for 25 years so I know what it takes when it’s a fight of this magnitude,” – Floyd Mayweather
A fight of this magnitude. LMAO!!!
Well you beat me to it. A fight of WHAT magnitude??? What a ridiculous statement.
He’s trying to sell the fight to the casual fans. Same when Paul’s team guarantees Mayweather will quit. All typical boxing noise to sell the fight. Their attempt at selling Mayweather-Paul is hilarious (or embarrassing) to probably everybody on this board, but for those who don’t know any better…like Paul’s YouTube followers for instance…they may get suckered into buying this.
Floyd will shift and move and dance around till he tires out Paul..then move in for the kill..UNLESS…Paul gets lucky and nails him.. word…
wow, you think this is a real fight ?
This is hilarious!
Let’s just get one thing straight. This is a fight of ZERO magnitude. The fact that it is so well-covered is indicative of the really precarious state in which boxing finds itself. These bogus fights are starting to make more business sense than REAL fights.
Here’s what hurts boxing… Tyson Fury is the legit champion of the heavyweight division and hasn’t fought in 16 months. In that same time period, the other big dog- Anthony Joshua- has fought once. Say what you will about the Paul Bros, but they make fights and are willing to do it regularly. Are they legit? Not in my opinion, and I have no expectation this is competitive, but you’ve got to admire that these guys make the fights they want and then go out and actually get in the ring.
Absolutely right Colby. Seems the success of Mayweather-McGregor opened the door for for these circus-type fights. The Pauls/Triller took it to another level. Must suck for veteran boxers to watch McGregor/The Paul Brothers just skate through and get the kinds of purses they’re getting. Gotta give it to Floyd though (or possibly somebody around him), the dude is a pretty astute businessman.
Fight of this magnitude ???? Exhibition bout versus a guy with one loss ? Good grief.
lol so funny… fight of this magnitude 🙂
NEWS FLASH this is an exhibition. with exhibition rules.. and biggg gloves.. etc…
could be fun, if its on abc, fox, etc…
Paul by KO