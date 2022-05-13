Saturday’s PPV exhibition between Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather and ‘Dangerous’ Don Moore is off due to the death of United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan who passed away today at age 73. To mourn the former leader, the country is suspending work in ministries, departments, federal and local institutions, and the private sector for three days. More to come…
Top Boxing News
Poor Floyd. What’s he gonna do now? How will he able to display his talents?
From my standpoint, sorry to hear of one to pass away. However, Mayweather’s scripted circus event will not earn a dime from me. The acronym called “PPV” used in this case right off the bat tells me it’s all about one thing: money. Mayweather’s era is over, time to move on to bigger and better things for now.
That is why he was talking and hyping this thing up! why would anyone pay for what amounts to a sparring session? It’s not a real fight!
I never liked to watch Mayweather fight because of his ugly bored running style so today I definitely don’t care if this shitty fight is off