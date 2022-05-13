“It’s time to hang up my gloves,” former WBA/IBF super lightweight champion world champion Amir Khan announced today on social media. “I feel blessed to have had such an amazing career that has spanned over 27 years. I want to say a heartfelt thanks and to the incredible teams I have worked with and to my family, friends and fans for the love and support they have shown me.”
Khan, 35, ends with a record of 34-6 with 21 KOs. He lost his final fight earlier this year against archrival Kell Brook, who also recently retired.
Yes, I agree, good time to retire for Khan. Khan sustained some massive KO losses in his career. His health is much more important than his boxing pride at this point in time.
I don’t care what anyone says. He get a bad name for his so called “glass jaw” but he was always a gamed warrior. He’d fight anyone anytime anywhere. He was champion and fought Lamont Peterson in his hometown of DC.
I’m a Mayweather fan but in my opinion Khan was more deserving of a fight than Guerrero, Berto and a lot dudes he fought. Not so much what he accomplished in the ring but more on his busy work rate and decent boxing skills. He loses obviously but still. It would have been successful with the Brits coming out to support it $$$$$$$.
He wasn’t the next Prince Naseem Hamed as we all thought but he was solid.