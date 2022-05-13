“It’s time to hang up my gloves,” former WBA/IBF super lightweight champion world champion Amir Khan announced today on social media. “I feel blessed to have had such an amazing career that has spanned over 27 years. I want to say a heartfelt thanks and to the incredible teams I have worked with and to my family, friends and fans for the love and support they have shown me.”

Khan, 35, ends with a record of 34-6 with 21 KOs. He lost his final fight earlier this year against archrival Kell Brook, who also recently retired.