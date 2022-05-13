Weights from Niagara Falls Wilfredo “El Bravo Vega” Flores 135 vs. Victor Betancourt Jr 135

(WBA Fedecentro lightweight title) Anthony “Princesa” Olascagua 112 vs. Gustavo “Smiley” Perez 112

Alexander Castellano 122 vs. Vietz “King Cobra” Yang 122

Mikiah Kreps 118.8 vs. Kedra “Chico” Bradley 117

Gerffred “The Authentic” Ngayot 135 vs. Juan Carlos Montañez 136

Anthony “Pretty Boy” Bizzaro 145 vs. Chris Ortiz 143.5 Venue: Seneca Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls, NY

Promoter: All Star Boxing

TV: ESPN Knockout (Latin America)

