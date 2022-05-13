May 13, 2022
Weights from Niagara Falls

Senecaweights

Wilfredo “El Bravo Vega” Flores 135 vs. Victor Betancourt Jr 135
(WBA Fedecentro lightweight title)

Anthony “Princesa” Olascagua 112 vs. Gustavo “Smiley” Perez 112
Alexander Castellano 122 vs. Vietz “King Cobra” Yang 122
Mikiah Kreps 118.8 vs. Kedra “Chico” Bradley 117
Gerffred “The Authentic” Ngayot 135 vs. Juan Carlos Montañez 136
Anthony “Pretty Boy” Bizzaro 145 vs. Chris Ortiz 143.5

Venue: Seneca Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls, NY
Promoter: All Star Boxing
TV: ESPN Knockout (Latin America)
