Weights from Germany Roman Fress 199.5 vs. Armend Xhoxhaj 199.7

(WBO Inter-Continental cruiserweight title)



Adam Deines 174.8 vs. Norbert Dabrowski 174.8

(WBO European light heavyweight title)



Tim Vößing 197.3 vs. Maximilian Schnell 196.7

Tom Dzemski 174.8 vs. Tomas Adamek 173.5

Robin Rehse 159.8 vs. Kristian Dzurnak 154.3

Marlon Dzemski 144.4 vs. Jan Kafka 144.2

Artur Reis 168.2 vs. Filipe Da Silva 163.8

Umut Camkiran 253.3 vs. Lukas Wacker 226.2

Paul Wall 153.7 vs. Morgan Toselli 152.6

Hamsat Shadalov 134.7 vs. Mike Juric 132.7 Venue: Seebühne in Elbauen Park, Magdeburg, Germany

Promoter: SES Boxing

Venue: Seebühne in Elbauen Park, Magdeburg, Germany

Promoter: SES Boxing

TV: MDR (Germany)

