De Carolis shocks Scardina In a huge upset, 37-year-old former WBA World super middleweight champion Giovanni De Carolis (31-10-1, 15 KOs) scored a spectacular fifth round KO over previously unbeaten IBF #8, WBO #9 rated Daniele Scardina (20-1, 16 KOs) on Friday night at the Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy. De Carolis dropped Scardina hard in round four. The referee totally botched the knockdown, giving the reeling Scardina extra time. No matter, De Carolis rushed out in round five to floor Scardina again to end it. Ramirez, Boesel make weight Mayweather-Moore PPV is off Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

