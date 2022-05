Ramirez, Boesel make weight Gilberto Ramirez 174.8 vs. Dominic Boesel 174.2

(WBA light heavyweight eliminator) William Zepeda 134.4 vs. Rene Alvarado 134.6

John Ramirez 114.6 vs. Jan Salvatierra 114.6

Katsuma Akitsugi 124.6 vs. Jose Gonzalez 125.8 Venue: Toyota Arena, Ontario, California, USA

Promoter: Golden Boy

Venue: Toyota Arena, Ontario, California, USA

Promoter: Golden Boy

TV: DAZN

