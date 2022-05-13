Jermell Charlo 152.8 vs. Brian Castaño 153.8
(Undisputed WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO super welterweight title)
Jaron Ennis 146.2 vs. Custio Clayton 146.6
Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.
Promoter: TGB Boxing
TV: Showtime
That American flag ain’t gonna help Charlo win this fight. He’s lucky the ref stopped the 2nd Harrison fight cause he would have lost and now Castano is more ready for this fight.
true dat sir
The ref didn’t save Charlo in that 2nd Harrison fight, you are rewriting the fight. He walked Harrison down and crushed him in the end.
If this is exciting like the first one then a third one might be warranted.
Damn, Charlo coming in light. I think he wins this as he improves in rematches.
His weight jumped out at me as well. I also think Charlo gets it done, but wouldn’t bet big on it…
Charlo is a 2.8