May 13, 2022
Boxing News

Charlo, Castaño make weight

Charlo Castano Weighin

Jermell Charlo 152.8 vs. Brian Castaño 153.8
(Undisputed WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO super welterweight title)

Jaron Ennis 146.2 vs. Custio Clayton 146.6

Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.
Promoter: TGB Boxing
TV: Showtime

Kovalev, T Pulev make weight
Ramirez, Boesel make weight

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • That American flag ain’t gonna help Charlo win this fight. He’s lucky the ref stopped the 2nd Harrison fight cause he would have lost and now Castano is more ready for this fight.

    Reply

  • Damn, Charlo coming in light. I think he wins this as he improves in rematches.

    Reply

    • His weight jumped out at me as well. I also think Charlo gets it done, but wouldn’t bet big on it…

      Reply
    • >