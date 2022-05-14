Sergey Kovalev 196.5 vs. Tervel Pulev 197.5
Kubrat Pulev 248.5 vs. Jerry Forrest 233
Evan Holyfield 153 vs. Jurmain McDonald 153.5
Emiliano Vargas 133.5 vs. Mark Salgado 133.5
Fernando Vargas Jr. 151.5 vs. Terrance Jarmon 148
Amado Vargas 130.5 vs. Anel Dudo 128.5
Venue: The Forum, Inglewood, California
Promoter: Triller Fight Club
TV: FITE
I just realized that Evander named his child after his alias as used in the Miami biolab: Evan Fields.
Outside of the Kovalev fight, the card should be entertaining, especially for those who’ve been watching for 25+ years.
Thanks, Murder She Wrote.