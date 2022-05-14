Kovalev, T Pulev make weight Sergey Kovalev 196.5 vs. Tervel Pulev 197.5 Kubrat Pulev 248.5 vs. Jerry Forrest 233

Evan Holyfield 153 vs. Jurmain McDonald 153.5

Emiliano Vargas 133.5 vs. Mark Salgado 133.5

Fernando Vargas Jr. 151.5 vs. Terrance Jarmon 148

Amado Vargas 130.5 vs. Anel Dudo 128.5 Venue: The Forum, Inglewood, California

Promoter: Triller Fight Club

Charlo, Castaño make weight

