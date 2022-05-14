Weights from Newark, NJ Emmanuel “Salserito” Rodriguez 118 vs. Juan Gabriel Medina 115.5

(WBA-NABA gold bantamweight title) Andy Dominguez 108.5 vs. Edwin Reyes 108

Anthony Johns 117 vs. Gilberto Duran 118

Brian Ceballo 158 vs. Gerald Sherrell 155

Jose Nieves 122.5 vs. David Ashley 116

John Leonardo 125 vs. Jostin Ortiz Maysonet 126.5

Dave Roman Curiel 146.5 vs. Margarito Hernandez 145.5

Kahshad Elliott 151.5 vs. Tray Martin 153.5

Robert Terry 155.5 vs. Evincii Dixon 155

Gian Garrido 166 vs. Derrick Vann 170 Venue: The Robert Treat Hotel, Newark, N.J.

Promoter: Rising Star Promotions

TV: bxngtv.com Johnson Rolls On Kovalev, T Pulev make weight Like this: Like Loading...

