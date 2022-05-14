May 14, 2022
Weights from Newark, NJ

Emmanuel “Salserito” Rodriguez 118 vs. Juan Gabriel Medina 115.5
(WBA-NABA gold bantamweight title)

Andy Dominguez 108.5 vs. Edwin Reyes 108
Anthony Johns 117 vs. Gilberto Duran 118
Brian Ceballo 158 vs. Gerald Sherrell 155
Jose Nieves 122.5 vs. David Ashley 116
John Leonardo 125 vs. Jostin Ortiz Maysonet 126.5
Dave Roman Curiel 146.5 vs. Margarito Hernandez 145.5
Kahshad Elliott 151.5 vs. Tray Martin 153.5
Robert Terry 155.5 vs. Evincii Dixon 155
Gian Garrido 166 vs. Derrick Vann 170

Venue: The Robert Treat Hotel, Newark, N.J.
Promoter: Rising Star Promotions
TV: bxngtv.com

