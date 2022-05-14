May 14, 2022
Boxing Results

Johnson Rolls On

Courtesy Jim Jenkins, Sacramento Bee

Sacramento may yet lack a boxing marque main-eventer of glory years past, but Malikai Johnson (9-0-1) is blossoming into a candidate.

The homespun lightweight didn’t have the fiercest competition in front of him Friday night but dominated as expected with a fourth-round knockout of journeyman Pablo Batres (10-22-1) of Mexico in their feature match at the DoubleTree Hotel.

In supporting bouts, largely a mix of Northern and Southern Californians, it was Lizette Lopez (1-0) by UD-4 over Neveah Martinez (0-1), featherweights; Irving Xilohua (2-0) by TKO-2 over Olaf Soto (0-2), junior-featherweights; Luis Chavez (3-0) by UD-4 over Juan Moreno (4-1), welterweights; Kenneth Lopez (5-0) by UD-4 over Andrew Garcia (4-1-1), super-middleweights; Kevin Montano (3-0) by KO-1 over Corben Page (6-21-1), junior-lightweights; Anthony Hernandez (5-2) by KO-2 over Alejandro Fugon (3-2-1), light-heavyweights; Cain Sandoval (5-0) by KO-1 over David Minter (3-2), welterweights; and Raheem Gilliam (1-0) by TKO-1 over Salvador Martinez (0-1), MMA light-heavyweights.

