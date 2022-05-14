By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

IBF #2, WBA #3 middleweight Michael Zerafa (30-4,19 KOs) says he has been offered a bout with former WBO super welterweight champion Jaime Munguia (39-0, 31 KOs) and he’s confident he can defeat the unbeaten Mexican.

“If it was up to me I’d jump on a plane tonight and fight him,” Zerafa told Wide World of Sports. “I’m keen for the Munguia fight. I believe I can beat him, I’ve seen him a few times, he fought a fellow Aussie in Dennis Hogan (in 2019), and I thought Hogan won that fight.

“There’s a lot of things he does wrong that I think we can capitalize on. His defense isn’t the best, he relies on his power too much. He just tries to walk forward, he doesn’t have the best footwork. I’ve fought a lot of fighters like that and beaten them. They’re quite easy to beat. Respectfully, he’s a good fighter, a world class fighter, a former world champion, but he’s human, he’s beatable.”

Zerafa also stated Munguia isn’t the only option.

“We’ve got offers from everywhere…I’ve also got potential opponents with GGG and Falcão. We’re in a very good position, with three huge potential fights.

“There’s three good offers, so we’ll sit down now and work out which one’s the best.”