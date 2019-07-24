Former world champion Floyd Mayweather comments on Manny Pacquiao via social media:
“I find it real ironic how every time Pacquiao’s name is brought up in the media, my name is always attached to it. This man’s entire legacy and career has been built off its association with my name and it’s about time you all stop using my brand for clout chasing and clickbait and let that man’s name hold weight of its own.
“For years, all you heard was that “Floyd is afraid of Manny Pacquiao.” But what’s funny is, when we finally fought, I won so easily that everyone had to eat their words! All of the so-called boxing experts, critics and jealous American “fan base” either went mute and ran for cover or made every excuse in the world as to why I should give Manny Pacquiao a rematch.
“My take on all this bullshit is that y’all are just upset that I broke Rocky Marciano’s record and hate the fact that a black, high school dropout outsmarted you all by beating all odds and retiring undefeated while maintaining all my faculties simply by making smart choices and even smarter investments. Ultimately, I will always have the last laugh!”
I love Floyd as a fighter but he says a lot of unnecessary inflammatory racist things—-I hadn’t ever thought about him and Rocky Marciano—-He seems so angry for a guy so accomplished. Time for him to grow up or see a shrink!
I agree with you bro. Floyd you never beat The Rock’s record he was a heavyweight you are not. Besides Julio Cesar Chavez went
87 and 0 before he lost one.
I hope he stays where he is at this time…..retired. No doubt the smartest boxer from the standpoint of business, but with a poor spiritual sense of searching greatness upon the way he chose his opponents or the unfair conditions he put to disabling any chance from his opponents. No room for him among the great ones of this game.
Floyd was always a bigger fighter than Manny. When Manny fought Agapito Sanchez at 122 in the co-main event, Floyd was fighting Jesús Chávez in his last fight at 130. Floyd vs Manny happened like 14 years after that night. And 4 years later, they still talk Manny vs Floyd. Manny got hit way more vs Thurman than he has in a long time. He should probably retire, or move down to 140 before he runs into trouble trying to do unifications at 147. https://www.forbes.com/sites/kurtbadenhausen/2016/04/09/manny-pacquiao-set-to-retire-with-500-million-in-career-earnings/#3133e6b875c1 Spence and Crawford are probably too much for him. Manny ran away from Top Rank, and Crawford held on with them. So Manny vs Crawford isn’t going to happen if it doesn’t happen in 2019. I can’t see Manny getting all these unification fights at 147 after he turns 41. If Manny is going to fight into 2020, he should drop to 140. Roach always talked in the past about Manny back at 140, and the last time he fought there was against Hatton.
Who cares what floyd says about anything. And yes he beat pacman easily. And stunk the house out. I dont know anyone that enjoyed watching it or would watch a rematch
An irritating turd isn’t he.
Floyd was boring when he fought pacquioa cause he never went toe to toe with pacquioa he just ran like a bowl of chicken noodle soup
I think we all can agree Floyd didn’t write or type this by himself.
I haven’t heard his name mentioned one time in the coverage of Manny’s win over Thurman. You were boring when you fought, and now you’re retired Floyd. No one’s interested in you any more. It’s Manny’s night, so shut the fuck up!
Matt, One of the first things Freddie Roach said was that they wanted the rematch with Mayweather. Do your research.
I think he tells it like it is. I would pay to see a rematch nonetheless.
Wow he’s really enjoying his retirement…