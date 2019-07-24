Former world champion Floyd Mayweather comments on Manny Pacquiao via social media:

“I find it real ironic how every time Pacquiao’s name is brought up in the media, my name is always attached to it. This man’s entire legacy and career has been built off its association with my name and it’s about time you all stop using my brand for clout chasing and clickbait and let that man’s name hold weight of its own.

“For years, all you heard was that “Floyd is afraid of Manny Pacquiao.” But what’s funny is, when we finally fought, I won so easily that everyone had to eat their words! All of the so-called boxing experts, critics and jealous American “fan base” either went mute and ran for cover or made every excuse in the world as to why I should give Manny Pacquiao a rematch.

“My take on all this bullshit is that y’all are just upset that I broke Rocky Marciano’s record and hate the fact that a black, high school dropout outsmarted you all by beating all odds and retiring undefeated while maintaining all my faculties simply by making smart choices and even smarter investments. Ultimately, I will always have the last laugh!”