Boxeo Telemundo Ford continues its second half of the summer series with a match-up, pitting two welterweight sluggers. WBC Latino champion Mauricio “Trompas” Pintor of Mexico D.F. defends his title 10 rounds against crosstown rival Edson “Buba” Ramirez of Mexico City in a civil war showdown, live from the Blackberry Auditorium.

Pintor (21-3-1 13 KO’s) reappeared last March on Boxeo Telemundo beating the tough Deigo “Demoledor” Cruz over 10 rounds, earning him his 2nd WBC Latino belt in different categories (jr welterweight & welterweight). “Trompas” Pintor was inactive for two years but has decided to reclaim his career and continue his family’s legacy, as he is the nephew of the great Hall of Famer Lupe Pintor.

“I am extremely motivated coming into this fight, defending my WBC title in front of my fans. winning this fight will put my in position to enter the rankings to fight the top contenders”- Mauricio Pintor

Edson “Buba” Ramirez (18-3-1 8 KO’s) is looking to bounce back from an overseas defeat, losing a decision to former world champion Anthony Crolla. Ramirez will be making his U.S TV debut and will look to win his first regional belt.

Other bouts on the card feature the young, hard-hitting Ernesto Saucedo Ortega (6-0 6 KO’s) of Mexico City squaring off against Eric Andres Cruz (4-5) in 6 round bout.

Lightweight Omar Solano(8-3) faces Jorge Anhuar Batalla (3-2) over 6 rounds. Also light flyweight Ivan Garcia(3-0) battles Emiliano Hernandez Garcia(1-2)

“Trompas” Pintor vs “Buba” Ramirez airs this Friday July 26th 11:35EST/10:35 CT Check local listings on Telemundo in the U.S and on Wasssport.TV in Mexico and all of Latin America.