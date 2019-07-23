Golden Boy has announced the signing of WBC minimumweight world champion Wanheng Menayothin a.k.a. Chayaphon Moonsri (53-0, 18 KOs) and Olympic heavyweight Mihai Nistor. Wanheng is best known for eclipsing Floyd Mayweather’s 50-0 record. Amateur star Nistor participated in the 2016 Olympics and holds an amateur KO over Anthony Joshua.
ODH needs more puppets and potential cash cows who can be used to boost his image.
I am waiting for the day of ODH’s resignation from what is left of the sport of boxing. Until then, we will continue to see bizarre decisions by judges, catch weight fights, fight manipulations, etc.
89-0 was established YEARS ago. Why isn’t it in the conversation? 😉