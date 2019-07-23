Very sad to report that super lightweight contender Maxim “Mad Max” Dadashev has passed away. The 28-year-old Dadashev underwent surgery on Friday night to relieve severe swelling on his brain after his eleventh round TKO loss against Subriel Matias at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Dadashev was a very highly regarded fighter from Saint Petersburg, Russia. A former amateur standout, he won a reported 281 bouts in the unpaid ranks before turning pro under the guidance of famed manager Egis Klimas. Entering Friday night’s bout he had compiled a pro record of 13-0 with 11 KOs, was rated in the top five by two world sanctioning organizations, and held victories over two former world champions. Bob Arum, Dadashev’s promoter, stated “Maxim was a terrific young man. We are all saddened and affected by his untimely death.” R.I.P.

