The purse bid for the mandatory defense of the IBF middleweight title between champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and #1 ranked contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko scheduled for today, July 23, 2019, has been postponed. Canelo’s planned September defense was recently postponed citing “an effort to secure the right opponent and to do justice to the level of promotion required for a boxing star of his magnitude.” Canelo’s next fight will take place later in 2019 and negotiations are reportedly in progress for a Canelo-Derevyanchenko clash.