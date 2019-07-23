The purse bid for the mandatory defense of the IBF middleweight title between champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and #1 ranked contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko scheduled for today, July 23, 2019, has been postponed. Canelo’s planned September defense was recently postponed citing “an effort to secure the right opponent and to do justice to the level of promotion required for a boxing star of his magnitude.” Canelo’s next fight will take place later in 2019 and negotiations are reportedly in progress for a Canelo-Derevyanchenko clash.
I didn’t realise the IBF rules allowed for postponement on the grounds that if you’re a megastar you must only fight other megastars. Who would have thought that boxing is only about money and not an integrity-based system where the legitimate challenger gets his fair shake. What a disgrace. The IBF are shonks.
100%, Why not start the negotiations, If step aside $ is required, offer it and hope it is accepted. No fighter should be above a sanctioning bodies rules, comply or be stripped.
Derevyanchenko doesnt seem to be anymore a risk than Jacobs. I wonder whats the hesitation. Im guessing Dazn wants a bigger fight because they’re paying Canelo so much
That is probably it, hoping for the Krusher maybe, 4th weight class. Actually 5th if you include Canelo’s catch weight fights.
That’s not it cause there’s no way he’ll fight kovalev he’s too much of a coward. They were just talking out of there butt. He’ll probably want Kovalev to come down to 168 and only rehydrate to 170-174. Derevyangchengko is the easier of he’s choices. Jacobs already beat him. He says he wants who the people want we’ll we don’t want that one.
Wait, he is willing/ entertaining a fight with this number 1 contender, but was never really willing to fight or entertain his WBC number 1 contenders GGG/ Charlo when they were his mandatories, huh? Also, I’m sure Charlo and GGG are well known in the USA and have been on a few TV networks compared to Derevyanchenko, so they bring something to the table. Plus, Andrade is out there and has the last belt if Canelo wants to be undisputed, this doesn’t make sense. Better opposition is out there.