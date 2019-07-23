WBO jr welterweight champion Maurice Hooker (26-0-3, 17 KOs) says he’ll be a star after Saturday’s unification clash with WBC champ Jose Ramirez (24-0, 16 KOs) at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas, live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK.

“This is the fight that makes me a big name,” said Hooker. “I am getting better with every fight and now I have the platform in the fight on DAZN to show my boxing skills, my power, my smarts, everything – everyone will know who Maurice Hooker is after this…I’m confident I’ll get the win as is Jose, I’ve been watching him and it’s going to be tough in the opening rounds, but I will take over and make him adjust to me.”