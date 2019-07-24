Boxeo Telemundo Ford continues its summer series Friday with a return to Mexico City. Local favorite and WBC Latino champion Mauricio “Trompas” Pintor (21-3-1, 13 KOs) defends vs. Edson “Buba” Ramirez (18-3-1, 8 KO’s) in the 10 round “civil war” showdown at the Blackberry Auditorium in Mexico City, Mexico.



Pintor has had huge footsteps to fill from day one since his uncle is Hall of Famer Lupe Pintor. His career got off to a roaring start going unbeaten in his first 18 fights. He struggled a bit with consistency after that, but enters he Friday’s fight off of a win and hopes to climb up the world rankings.

The welterweight division is one of the toughest currently in boxing. How are you settling in after some time now since moving up from 140?

I am feeling wonderful at welter. Absolutely no problems at all adjusting to the weight. I am looking forward to Friday’s challenge.

Have you had an opportunity to see your opponent fight?

Yes I have. He has a lot of experience and fights hard the entire fight. I must be at my best to win.

What is the feeling fighting in front of the hometown fans when both fighters are locals?

The feeling is quite electric. The crowd can be divided with both fighters feeding off the energy of their fans.

Neither of you have ever been stopped inside the distance. Does it put your focus on a distance fight?

Honestly I am always mentally and physically prepared to go the distance. It is best not to look for knockouts but if they present themselves then that is a different story.

How important is it for you to impress knowing so many viewers on Telemundo will be watching?

It is very important to me as I have viewers seeing me for the first time and I have my people watching at the venue. I am confident I will not disappoint under the bright lights.

* * *

“Trompas” Pintor vs “Buba” Ramirez airs this Friday July 26th 11:35EST/10:35 CT Check local listings on Telemundo in the U.S and on Wasssport.TV in Mexico and all of Latin America.