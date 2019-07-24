Forcetrain Promotions in association with Kings Promotions presents a battle of unbeatens when Raeese Aleem (14-0, 8 KOs) takes on Ernesto Delgadillo(11-0-2, 2 KOs) in the eight round bantamweight main event on August 23 at the Arabia Shrine Center, Houston, Texas. The event is sponsored by and will be aired on warfare sports.

The co-feature has Marcus Bates(9-1-1, 8 KOs) of Washington DC taking on Jose Rios(15-6-1, 6 KOs) of Nicaragua in an eight round bantamweight bout.

Rounding out the card, local favorite and unbeaten welterweight prospect Jerrico Walton (14-0, 7 KOs) faces his biggest test to date in former world champion Victor Terrazas(38-6-2, 21 KOs) of Mexican an eight round junior welterweight bout.

Unbeaten super middleweights Kalvin Henderson (12-0, 8 KOs) and Genc Pilana (5-0, 2 KOs) of Maryland square off in an eight round bout.

Also unbeaten lightweight Jessie Garcia (7-0, 4 KOs) vs TBA

ForceTrain Promotions is a very active promoter and equally so in the community. They have provided scholarships, school supplies, sponsored the special olympics, and have fighters volounteer at the Ronald McDonald House. They will continue on with this event of their $1000 give away for the boxer who has the KO of the night.

CEO of ForceTrain Promotions’ Forris Washington says their mission statement is quite simple. “We want to give these fighters an opportunity to take care of their families and chase their dreams. I want to see every fighter win not just in the ring but more importantly in life.”