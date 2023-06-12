Boxing Hall of Famer Floyd “Money” Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) toyed with John Gotti III (2-0, 1 KO), grandson of famous mob boss John Gotti, over six two-minute exhibition rounds on Sunday night at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. Both boxers were warned by referee Kenny Bayless for jawing at each other. In round six, Bayless disqualified Gotti for talking, holding, and refusing to break. An enraged Gotti then tried to get at Floyd. People poured into the ring and multiple fights broke out.

