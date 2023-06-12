By Boxing Bob Newman

After a two year drought due to the COVID pandemic, the International Boxing Hall of Fame returned for the second straight year after last year’s “Trilogy” event which saw combined classes from 2020, 2021 and 2022 inducted simultaneously. This year saw five boxers in the modern category, three non-participants and two observers enshrined. Two inductees from last year’s trilogy event were also on hand to speak, as circumstances beyond their control prevented them from attending last year.

In the observers category, long time journalist Bernard Fernandez returned this year, graciously accepting his induction and explained that his wife of 55 years was suffering from stage 4 pancreatic Cancer and that he felt and dutiful husband would’ve done the same- remaining by his wife’s side rather than travel several hours away to receive an award. 14 months after learning his wife’s diagnosis, Fernandez was accompanied by his wife, who earlier on this trip quipped, “I like it here. Let’s come again next year!”

Former undefeated Jr. Welterweight Lucia “Dutch Destroyer” Rijker, was also on hand after missing last year due to travel restrictions. Rijker chronicled her journey to the U.S, recounting the days when she wasn’t sure she would be able to pay her rent. Top Rank and Bob Arum took a chance on her and she amassed an undefeated 17-0, 14 KOs record.

Top Rank Matchmaker Brad Goodman was up first from the 2023 class. Goodman began by dedicating this moment to his late parents, “Who are smiling down on me because they are so happy I’m receiving this great honor.” Goodman also thanked Bob Arum for taking a chance on him 40 years ago and for the guidance of veteran Top Rank matchmaker Bruce Trampler. Goodman said he has been asked, “What was the best match that I ever made? She’s sitting with me today…and for the rest of my life! Vivian Fierro-Rojas… Will you marry me?” And with that, Goodman descended the steps from the stage to the crowd and kissed his new fiancée to the cheers of the crowd. Only in boxing and a first for the IBHOF!

Top Rank executive Brad Jacobs was next. Jacobs had many to thank, not the least of whom are members of his Top Rank family. “We’ve traveled the world together almost on a weekly basis. It’s a wildly crazy business and I wouldn’t have it any other way!”

Trainer and broadcaster Joe Goossen spent much of his acceptance speech paying homage to his late brother and fellow hall-of-famer, Dan Goossen. The Goossen siblings were ten strong and thus the name of their outfit “Ten Goose Boxing.” His early champions included Michael “Second to” Nunn and brother champions Gabriel and Rafael Ruelas. Goossen also thanked Top Rank’s Bob Arum and HBO’s Seth Abraham for being instrumental in his success in boxing.

Speaking of Abraham, Seth was up next. As a television executive, Abraham started out with the New York Times covering baseball. Eventually moving to HBO, he was instrumental in building boxing programing on the network with World Championship Boxing, Boxing After Dark and TVKO. He eventually departed HBO and became president and COO of Madison Square Garden. Abraham thanked the millions of subscribers whose commitment made HBO “The undisputed champion of television boxing for 30 years.”

Long time CBS boxing commentator Tim Ryan also paid homage to another hall-of-famer, his former broadcast partner Gil Clancy. Ryan expressed his good fortune at being able to call boxing during it’s golden years in the 80s on television. “Gil and I were lucky enough to call more than 300 title fights featuring new stars like Roberto Duran, Riddick Bowe, Ray Mancini, Alexis Arguello, Hector Camacho, Tommy Hearns, Yaqui Lopez, Aaron Pryor and many, many more.” Ryan also expressed his happiness with the positive changes in boxing: Advances in women’s boxing, more safety concerns, more control to referees and the increased medical attention at ringside. “But I think there should be just one world champion in each weight division! Sorry…my opinion!”

The first inductee in the modern category was Laura Serrano who was unable to attend in person. However she did send a video message expressing her thanks to the IBHOF for the honor of being inducted, explaining the pride her mother felt upon receiving the phone call.

Alicia Ashley was next up. The Jamaican native discussed her late start in boxing after an injury nixed her dreams of becoming a ballerina. Her brother encouraged and trained her beginning when she was 28 years old. She turned pro at the age of 32, with no management, promotional ties or sponsorship. Ashley holds the Guinness world record for being the oldest person, male or female to win a world title at 48 years old! She now lives and trains fighters in China.

Two weight world champion Rafael Marquez brother of hall-of-famer Juan Manuel Marquez, was brief in his speech. “It is a sacrifice of 30 years to be here today which is very difficult, but very beautiful.” Marquez thanked his parents, children and wife, all of whom were on hand.

Carl “The Cobra” Froch was next up. The former WBC, WBA, IBF Super Middleweight champion opened his speech cracking jokes about how much he likes to talk, and being able to speak “Like that? Wonderful…the flow…” referring to emcee Jimmy Lennon, Jr. Froch thanked his mother for her strength, his father who got him into boxing and his early coaches. His journey into professional boxing began at the amateur world championships where he met his future coach Rob McCracken, who convinced him he had what it took to be a pro. Froch repeated his line from the banquet the night before that his first world title fight was in front of 8,000 fans, but his last world title fight was in Wembley Stadium in front of 80,000 fans, “I don’t mention it much!” This time drawing the desired applause.

Finally, Timothy Bradley, Jr. took to the lectern. Upon receiving his gold ring, he promptly gave it to his wife in the crowd, saying, “It’s like handing over that check at the end of the night!” Bradley credited his parents for guiding him and his sisters safely through life in their tough neighborhood which saw gang activity, drugs and prostitution. He credited the tough training regimen his father put him through. He recalled the toughness of his mother as well, crediting her for being the only person to drop him with a body shot when he got “froggy with her” as a 15 year old! Bradley confessed that he may not have had the most skill, but it was the will that got him his world titles and into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

(Video to soon follow)