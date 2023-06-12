By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Boxing legend Kostya Tszyu says his son, current WBO interim 154lb champion Tim Tszyu, will be ready to fight this weekend despite a dog bite on his forearm three weeks ago that required 26 stitches.

“Preparation was good,” Kostya Tszyu told the Sydney Morning Herald. “[The dog bite] more motivated him to be 100%. Sometimes these kind of injuries can help with more motivation to have a better fight. Of course, [Ocampo] will [target the injury], but Tim will never give him the chance for this. I haven’t seen him physically what’s happened, but at the same time Tim said everything is all right and I believe him. He’s ready.”

Tim Tszyu (20-0, 16 KOs) will face WBO #11 Carlos Ocampo (35-2, 23 KOs) on Sunday at the Gold Coast Convention Centre in Broadbeach, Queensland, televised on Foxtel Main Event and Kayo Sports Pay-Per-View in Australia and on Showtime [Saturday night] in the USA.