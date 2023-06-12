By Joe Koizumi

WBA #3 Japanese southpaw Sho Ishida (34-3, 16 KOs), 118, defeated previously unbeaten #4 Dominican Victor Santillan (13-1, 5 KOs), 117.5, by a split decision in a WBA eliminator to decide the next mandatory challenger over twelve heats on Sunday in Osaka, Japan. The official tallies were as follows: Raul Caiz Jr. (US) and Salvador Salva (Spain) both 116-112 for Ishida but Lei Tavita (New Zealand) 110-118 for Santillan. The referee was Yuji Fukuchi (Japan). Santillan made a good start, but Ishida scored effective body shots in round five and took the initiative thereafter. Ishida, a 5’8″ lanky jabber, once failed to win the WBA 115-pound belt from Khalid Yafai on points in Cardiff, Wales, in 2017. His new mandatory target will be compatriot WBA bantam champ Takuma Inoue, the younger brother of “Monster” Naoya Inoue.

Promoter: Ioka Promotions.