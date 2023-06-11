IBHOF Parade of Champions Gallery Report/Photos: Boxing Bob Newman Perfect weather shone down on the bucolic confines of Canastota, NY for the annual IBHOF parade of champions today. Led by parade Grand Marshall Flava Flav, the 2023 inductees rolled through in classic and souped up cars, along with past inductees and even late special guest, interim WBO heavyweight champ Zhilei Zhang was on hand! _

