June 11, 2023
Boxing News

IBHOF Parade of Champions Gallery

Paradepxl 20230611 165043858

Report/Photos: Boxing Bob Newman

Perfect weather shone down on the bucolic confines of Canastota, NY for the annual IBHOF parade of champions today. Led by parade Grand Marshall Flava Flav, the 2023 inductees rolled through in classic and souped up cars, along with past inductees and even late special guest, interim WBO heavyweight champ Zhilei Zhang was on hand!

_

Dereveyanchenko Post Fight

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • These American institutions have really gone woke. Flavor flav, the grand marshall? A crack head. What does have to do with boxing other than being the god father to Ali’s grandson. Nothing, that’s what. He couldn’t even rap just a glorified hype man for chuck d.

    Reply
    • >