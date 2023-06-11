Report/Photos: Boxing Bob Newman
Perfect weather shone down on the bucolic confines of Canastota, NY for the annual IBHOF parade of champions today. Led by parade Grand Marshall Flava Flav, the 2023 inductees rolled through in classic and souped up cars, along with past inductees and even late special guest, interim WBO heavyweight champ Zhilei Zhang was on hand!
_
These American institutions have really gone woke. Flavor flav, the grand marshall? A crack head. What does have to do with boxing other than being the god father to Ali’s grandson. Nothing, that’s what. He couldn’t even rap just a glorified hype man for chuck d.