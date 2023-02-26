Knockout artist Subriel Matías (19-1, 19 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO against Jeremías Ponce (30-1, 20 KOs) to claim the vacant IBF junior welterweight title (formerly held by Josh Taylor) on Saturday night at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Good fight. Ponce pounced on Matias in round one. Matias responded with big shots in round two and the war was on. Something had to give and it did in round five. Matias landed a series of head and body shots that badly hurt Matias and put him on the mat. Ponce was able to make it to his stool, but his corner had seen enough and suggested that the fight be stopped, with the official result coming as a TKO at the end of round five.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Always interesting watching a guy with a padded record finally face a guy that can throw live rounds
I can’t believe he quit. He got up easily, had the whole minute to recover and was landing just about everything he threw. Very disappointing. I thought it was shaping up to be a real classic.
The trainer stopped the fight. Ponce said in the post fight interview he wanted to continue. Either way there was no reason to stop it.
He gave zero resistance on the stool. I can’t believe how many people here are ok with the stoppage. This was for a major title. Maybe a once in a lifetime shot. He was completely coherent and wasn’t even wobbly. Sure he was probably gonna lose, but you don’t even try? Arturo Gatti and Diego Corrales must be rolling over in their graves.
Watch the matias vs Dadashev fight and you’ll understand why it was a smart decision to stop it.
That was the best decision that Ponce and his team made. If you follow Matias boxing carrier, you know what I mean.
Maybe he exposed. Guess we will have to see on his come back fight.
Matias should have been VADA tested. That guy is PED’ed up. Anyone that cant see that dont know ish about boxing. He is like a super smash brothers character smh.
knockout artist ..could be called..complete fighter
great fight, saw the end coming about a minute and a half before the announcers.
Mateise will be hard to beat
More of á complete fighter than a specialist. Reminded me of a young Julio Cesar Chavez, as the rounds go by you start seeing the other guy get marked up and swollen. If a fight between Matias and Regis gets made…wow!
Ponce’s father / trainer blew it by taking him out of the fight. The body shot he was hit with strayed a little low, which he would have recuperated from.
There is no way Ponce could have made it through six more rounds of that and Matias wasn’t even breathing hard. Good call by the corner.
For everyone calling him soft for calling it a day, remember poor Dadashev who died losing to Matias. Come back stronger next time. No shame.