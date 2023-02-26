Knockout artist Subriel Matías (19-1, 19 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO against Jeremías Ponce (30-1, 20 KOs) to claim the vacant IBF junior welterweight title (formerly held by Josh Taylor) on Saturday night at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Good fight. Ponce pounced on Matias in round one. Matias responded with big shots in round two and the war was on. Something had to give and it did in round five. Matias landed a series of head and body shots that badly hurt Matias and put him on the mat. Ponce was able to make it to his stool, but his corner had seen enough and suggested that the fight be stopped, with the official result coming as a TKO at the end of round five.

