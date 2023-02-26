Report/Photos by Scott Foster

Boxlab Productions, in association with Caribe Royale Hotel, presented 3 regional title fights as part of their reoccurring series, Night of Champions II. The 10 bout card concluded Saturday night, with the CBS Sports Network telecast slated for the following night, February 26th at 10:30 pm EST.

Nestor Bravo (21-0, 15 KOs), hailing from Arecibo, Puerto Rico and now fighting out of Orlando, FL, made the 1st defense of his WBO/NABO junior welterweight title versus WBC Latino Champion Jair Valtierra (16-2, 8 KOs) of Leon, Mexico. The current #10 WBO contender’s homecoming resulted in a no contest when a clash of heads in the third round forced Bravo to halt the bout due to excessive bleeding.

2016 US Olympian Antonio Vargas (15-1, 8 KOs), fighting out of Kissimmee, FL, looked to add to his 5 fight win streak vying for the vacant WBA Continental Americas bantamweight title in a step-up bout against experienced Mitchell Banquez, (20-2, 14 KOs), out of Fort Lauderdale, FL. After a competitive opening frame, Vargas began applying steady pressure, bloodying Banquez’s nose by the 3rd round and hurting Banquez in the body to end the 5th. Vargas turned up the pressure in the 6th, stunning Banquez badly with a leaping left hook, forcing the referee to step in as the corner waved off the bout at the 2:38 mark.

WBA Fedecaribe lightweight champion Idalberto Umara (8-1, 5 KOs), out of Miami, FL, made quick work of veteran Devi Julio, (24-12, 15 KOs), forcing a referee stoppage at the 1:40 mark of round 2.

