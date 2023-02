In an upset, welterweight Willie Jones (9-2, 6 KOs) knocked out previously unbeaten prospect Derrick “Diesel” Jackson (10-1, 5 KOs) in the first round. A left hook laid out Jackson, who was down for several minutes.

Unbeaten super lightweight Mikkel Spencer (3-0, 2 KOs) scored a first round KO against Margarito Hernandez (3-5-1, 0 KOs. Time 2:18. Spencer is the younger brother middleweight Joey Spencer.