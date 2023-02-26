February 25, 2023
Krassyuk: Saturday ‘Make or Break’ for Usyk-Fury

By Ognian Georgiev

“Saturday is the final day when the negotiations between Olexander Usyk and Tyson Fury’s camps should culminate,” said the promoter of the Ukrainian Alexander Krassyuk in an interview for The Jungle of Sports youtube channel. “Saturday is the deadline that we have set already. The latest deadline to make it happen. On Saturday we will know whether this fight is happening or not. The venue that we have already booked is Wembley Stadium. We would expect 94-95,000, up to 100,000 spectators.”

