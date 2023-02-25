By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Hall of Fame broadcaster Colonel Bob Sheridan is backing Jake Paul to defeat Tommy Fury in their scheduled eight round cruiserweight bout in Saudi Arabia on Sunday

“Jake Paul has been working with Mike Tyson for the Tommy Fury fight,” The Colonel said. “I think this fight is a great attraction but Fury has no shot. Paul is in great shape training with Mike Tyson. Paul is a real fighter. He will go into the WBC cruiserweight ratings after he beats Fury. I am not sure if the fight goes the eight round distance but I am confident Jake Paul wins.”