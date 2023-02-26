“I’m on cloud nine right now,” said newly crowned IBF jr welterweight champion Subriel Matias after stopping Jeremias Ponce Saturday night at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “I don’t think I’ve woken up from this dream. Maybe I can tell you how it feels tomorrow, but right now, it’s a dream come true. I wanted to work him from the first round on, because I knew he wouldn’t have the same power as me as the fight went on.”

Regarding Ponce retiring in his corner, Matias said “I wasn’t really surprised. Once I saw how his corner reacted. I saw that [Ponce] was hurt. I thought that I was patient in the first four rounds, so I came out with a different approach and mindset in the fifth.”

After the fight, with his IBF belt in tow, Matias set his sights on a unification showdown against WBC 140-pound world champion Regis Prograis.

“Regis Prograis, I’m coming for you,” said Matias. “I’m the world champion now. I promise that I’m coming to hurt you. Prograis likes to talk the talk, but I have that same mentality. Let’s see who prevails. I want him to see that there are people crazier than him in this sport.”