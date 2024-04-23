At an IBF welterweight purse bid, Matchroom Boxing won the right to promote a clash between world champion Jaron Ennis and Cody Crowley. Matchroom outbid TGB Promotions $3.9 million to $2 million. Ennis will have an 85-15 split. The bout will reportedly have a July date and take place in Philadephia.
Clearly they overbid to make sure they got this fight and that has to make you feel good if you’re Ennis. If my math (and by “my math” I mean Google’s math) is correct, that’s about 3.3m for Boots. Although I did hear that Crowley’s name also went to purse bids for a WBC eliminator and the money he’d make in that fight, against Cissokho, would be more than double his $60k here, as half of $477,777. One is a title shot for much less money in a likely harder fight, the other is significantly much more, but not a title shot against a lesser opponent…. I wonder which he’ll choose.
You mean an email “title” shot.
If smart, he will go with the money. If extremely confident, he will fight ennis. If he just wants to fight the best, he will go with Ennis. My money says he fights cisshoko.
Well, as it turns out, my math is trash here, Killa. If the purse is 3.9m and Boots takes 3.3, that leaves ~600k, not 60. I read it wrong. So about 140k for Cissokho or triple that for Boots… Boots it is.
Yeah, Lucie, I knew it all along. ( Yeah, right!) I am so glad I only had to take one class of math in college otherwise I would have never made it. I believe as long as I can add, subtract, multiply, and divide, I’m good. Ennis it is!
is “Boots” EVER gonna fight someone we’re interested in ???
I will be surprised if Crowley fights Ennis. He was threatening retirement not that long ago. Until he signs I think he goes the path of least resistance since Ennis will walk through the Temu version of Caleb Plant