Matchroom wins Ennis-Crowley purse bid At an IBF welterweight purse bid, Matchroom Boxing won the right to promote a clash between world champion Jaron Ennis and Cody Crowley. Matchroom outbid TGB Promotions $3.9 million to $2 million. Ennis will have an 85-15 split. The bout will reportedly have a July date and take place in Philadephia. Weights from Plant City, Florida Luis Nery highly motivated to defeat Monster Inoue Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

