By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda
Undaunted and undeterred by Naoya Inoue’s reputation as a prefight favorite, Mexican challenger and ex-WBC bantam ruler Luis Nery (35-1, 27 KOs) participated in a public workout on Tuesday at Teiken Gym in Tokyo, Japan. Some seventy press people gathered to watch Nery’s first training since Pantera is so notorious, so sensational and so dangerous to Naoya. The 29-year-old thick-bearded Mexican demonstrated just each one round of shadowboxing and hitting the mitt of trainer Samil Rosano. That’s all. But Nery talked a lot before the Japanese press. “It is rather warm and the weather is much better than my previous visits here against Shinsuke Yamanaka. I’m already 127 pounds. My condition is by far better than for all my previous fights. I don’t think Naoya is Michael Jordan. He has been overestimated, and I will beat him. I’ve already found some serious defects on Inoue, and will dethrone him without doubt.”
Should it been a speech contest, Nery might be more eloquent than Inoue. Naoya’s father/trainer Shingo and his promoter/manager Hideyuki Ohashi were in attendance to watch Nery’s workout, and they looked impressed with his motivation and eloquence as well. Time will tell.
_
Vamos pantera
You have super difficult task but I will be cheering for you
The problem here is that I like Inoue a lot is one of my favorites boxers
My heart is split 50-50
I expect a bloody fight
They both are great boxers
But Inoue is more impressive
Come on, we all know your colors. You know I can copy and paste your posts. Just say it, you want Nery to win 100%. It’s ok man. I want Nery to win as well he’s latino and from the same city I lived in. However, it’s not going to happen unless he gets lucky.
Inoue has 26 fights 21 of them by world title plus’s another 2 Japan title belt
In his 4 th fight he become a Japan champion and in his 6th fight he became a world champion
Plus his overwhelming performance against everybody specially against Stephen Fulton and Marlon tamales who are great great great fighters
This Asian a out of chain
And pantera s great fighter I wonder how good he can perform against the monster
I’m curious about this fight but as for me I hope it get cancelled
Nery comes to fight so I’m expecting an exciting encounter.
I’m really excited about this matchup. I like Inoue but can’t wait to see him tested in a way that he hasn’t been since the first donaire fight.
This should be a good one!
If Inoue makes a mistake and allows Nery to land clean, it could be disastrous, because he is the hardest puncher Inoue has ever faced. No doubt an explosive fight to be remembered
No it’s is a bigger puncher, he did it against better opponents too.
Highly unlike that Nery is the one destined to dethrone the monster.
I hope Nery can make an interesting and competitive fight as long as it last.
Monster by devastating KO within 4 rounds.
Would be nice to see competitive fight. May the best small man win.
Pobrecito, Nery. Inoue KO5 victory (body shot).
Nery is a great fighter. Nery has proudly represented Mexico with an excellent record, PERO Inoue is a “Monster.”
I agree … Pobre, to brave for his own good. In boxing anything can happen but it’s highly unlikely in this fight…..
Nery’s Achilles tendon is his soft and big target of body, he has
Inoue won’t lose this fight Nery gets hit alot and often, Inoue has freak power but also his boxing skills are world class, Inoue ko rd. 5
Nery is the biggest threat in this division to Inoue, but I still see the Monster winning by mid round knockout.
If Nery flattens Inoue, the world of boxing will be shaken from its foundations, because there isn’t another fighter that looks so invincible as Inoue is, but I still giving Nery a chance despite that