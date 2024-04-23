By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Undaunted and undeterred by Naoya Inoue’s reputation as a prefight favorite, Mexican challenger and ex-WBC bantam ruler Luis Nery (35-1, 27 KOs) participated in a public workout on Tuesday at Teiken Gym in Tokyo, Japan. Some seventy press people gathered to watch Nery’s first training since Pantera is so notorious, so sensational and so dangerous to Naoya. The 29-year-old thick-bearded Mexican demonstrated just each one round of shadowboxing and hitting the mitt of trainer Samil Rosano. That’s all. But Nery talked a lot before the Japanese press. “It is rather warm and the weather is much better than my previous visits here against Shinsuke Yamanaka. I’m already 127 pounds. My condition is by far better than for all my previous fights. I don’t think Naoya is Michael Jordan. He has been overestimated, and I will beat him. I’ve already found some serious defects on Inoue, and will dethrone him without doubt.”

Should it been a speech contest, Nery might be more eloquent than Inoue. Naoya’s father/trainer Shingo and his promoter/manager Hideyuki Ohashi were in attendance to watch Nery’s workout, and they looked impressed with his motivation and eloquence as well. Time will tell.

