Weights from Plant City, Florida Ramon Cardenas 121.2 vs. Jesus Ramirez Rubio 121.2

Marques Valle 152.6 vs. Damian Sosa 153.6

Ronny Rios 125 vs. Nicolas Polanco 127.4

Max Ornelas 122.2 vs. Alexander Mejia 122.2 Venue: Whitesands Events Center, Plant City, Florida.

Promoter: ProBox

TV: ProBox TV Matchroom wins Ennis-Crowley purse bid

