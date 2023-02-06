February 6, 2023
Matchroom unveils upcoming lineup

Alongside Joshua vs. Franklin on April 1, Matchroom announced the following shows will stream live on DAZN with further fights and full undercard details to be announced shortly:

Saturday, February 18:
Leigh Wood vs. Mauricio Lara
WBA featherweight title
Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, England

Saturday, March 11:
Callum Smith vs. Pawel Stepien (light heavyweight)
M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, England.

Saturday, March 18:
Cyrus Pattinson vs. Chris Jenkins (welterweight)
Pat McCormack vs. Dario Socci (welterweight)
Solomon Dacres vs. Robert Ismay (heavyweight)
Utilita Arena, Newcastle, England

Saturday, April 8:
Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez vs. Cristian Gonzalez
WBO flyweight title
Boeing Center at Tech Port, San Antonio, Texas

Saturday, April 22:
Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs. Joe Cordina
IBF super featherweight title
Cardiff International Arena, Cardiff, Wales

Saturday, May 20
Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 2
Undisputed female lightweight title
Dublin, Ireland, Venue TBA

