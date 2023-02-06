Alongside Joshua vs. Franklin on April 1, Matchroom announced the following shows will stream live on DAZN with further fights and full undercard details to be announced shortly:

Saturday, February 18:

Leigh Wood vs. Mauricio Lara

WBA featherweight title

Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, England

Saturday, March 11:

Callum Smith vs. Pawel Stepien (light heavyweight)

M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, England.

Saturday, March 18:

Cyrus Pattinson vs. Chris Jenkins (welterweight)

Pat McCormack vs. Dario Socci (welterweight)

Solomon Dacres vs. Robert Ismay (heavyweight)

Utilita Arena, Newcastle, England

Saturday, April 8:

Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez vs. Cristian Gonzalez

WBO flyweight title

Boeing Center at Tech Port, San Antonio, Texas

Saturday, April 22:

Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs. Joe Cordina

IBF super featherweight title

Cardiff International Arena, Cardiff, Wales

Saturday, May 20

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 2

Undisputed female lightweight title

Dublin, Ireland, Venue TBA