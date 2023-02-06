Alongside Joshua vs. Franklin on April 1, Matchroom announced the following shows will stream live on DAZN with further fights and full undercard details to be announced shortly:
Saturday, February 18:
Leigh Wood vs. Mauricio Lara
WBA featherweight title
Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, England
Saturday, March 11:
Callum Smith vs. Pawel Stepien (light heavyweight)
M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, England.
Saturday, March 18:
Cyrus Pattinson vs. Chris Jenkins (welterweight)
Pat McCormack vs. Dario Socci (welterweight)
Solomon Dacres vs. Robert Ismay (heavyweight)
Utilita Arena, Newcastle, England
Saturday, April 8:
Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez vs. Cristian Gonzalez
WBO flyweight title
Boeing Center at Tech Port, San Antonio, Texas
Saturday, April 22:
Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs. Joe Cordina
IBF super featherweight title
Cardiff International Arena, Cardiff, Wales
Saturday, May 20
Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 2
Undisputed female lightweight title
Dublin, Ireland, Venue TBA