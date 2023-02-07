Let’s hope the clash between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia doesn’t end up like the Crawford-Spence debacle. Promoter Oscar de la Hoya told ESPN that the only remaining hang-up for Davis-Garcia is who will promote the rematch if Kingry wins and Tank exercises his rematch clause. It’s agreed that the first fight will be on Showtime PPV. PBC insists that they should also promote the rematch with Showtime getting both fights. As promoter of the winning fighter, Oscar wants to be lead promoter for the rematch and put it on DAZN.
On Monday night Oscar tweeted, “It’s Super Bowl week, and we’re on the one yard line looking to score @Gervontaa vs. @RyanGarcia! Let’s hope PBC doesn’t let the fans down and f**ken fumble!!”
Boxing needs to blow up the whole system and move to a UFC type format. Best fight the best, boss makes all the fights, one champion. Will never happen but that’s what would make almost everyone happy. Fight bonuses are a huge motivator. Only the top fighters in boxing make any money at all. It’s disgusting. My friend, who has trained tons of fighters and many world championships, told me a terrible story today. We were laughing about Rocky when spider Rico made $17.20 for the fight and Rocky made $40.55, winners share, after they took out all the expenses. He said he worked as a cut man once for a guy who got $600 for a 6 rounder( which was normal in the 90s). He said it was an absolute war and his guy had bad cuts over both eyes and was pretty beat up. The fight was a draw. The fighter actually wound up -$22 after his manager took his cut and the doctor and all. He told my friend he was sorry but he had no money to pay him. Of course my buddy didn’t care, but it’s such a sad story. Dana White would have gave them both a 50k bonus. There are too many stories like this. Boxing is a brutal sport in the ring but much worse out of it. F*** all these greedy promoters.