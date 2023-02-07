Let’s hope the clash between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia doesn’t end up like the Crawford-Spence debacle. Promoter Oscar de la Hoya told ESPN that the only remaining hang-up for Davis-Garcia is who will promote the rematch if Kingry wins and Tank exercises his rematch clause. It’s agreed that the first fight will be on Showtime PPV. PBC insists that they should also promote the rematch with Showtime getting both fights. As promoter of the winning fighter, Oscar wants to be lead promoter for the rematch and put it on DAZN.

On Monday night Oscar tweeted, “It’s Super Bowl week, and we’re on the one yard line looking to score @Gervontaa vs. @RyanGarcia! Let’s hope PBC doesn’t let the fans down and f**ken fumble!!”