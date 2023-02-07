40-year-old former heavyweight title challenger “Fast” Eddie Chambers (42-5, 23 KOs) will return for his first fight since 2016 when he takes on 305lb Corey Williams (6-13-2, 4 KOs) on Tuesday night at the Texas Troubadour in Nashville, Tennessee.
Eddie Chambers 226.8 vs. Corey Williams 305.6
Evan Gubera 199.4 vs. Demetrius Banks 197.4
Eduardo Aguilar 140.8 vs. John Hale 140.8
Erick Arellano 209 vs. Raquan Ashby (will weigh on tomorrow)
Ricardo Wallers (will weigh in tomorrow) vs. Jerrell Nettles (will weigh in tomorrow)
*Iegor Plevako will particiapte in an exhibition
Venue: The Texas Troubadour in Nashville
Promoter: Lion Heart Promotions
1st Bell 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT
Stream: FITE.TV
WTH! I used to like Eddie Chambers, back in da day. Really smooth boxing heavyweight. Too small and he got down to cruiser and didn’t do as well as I thought he might. Clearly he’s been inspired to get back in the gym at the formation of the bridgerweight division.
Don’t do it brother you’re asking to get CTE