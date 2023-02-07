February 6, 2023
Boxing News

Eddie Chambers returns

Chambers
Photo: Marc Abrams

40-year-old former heavyweight title challenger “Fast” Eddie Chambers (42-5, 23 KOs) will return for his first fight since 2016 when he takes on 305lb Corey Williams (6-13-2, 4 KOs) on Tuesday night at the Texas Troubadour in Nashville, Tennessee.﻿

Eddie Chambers 226.8 vs. Corey Williams 305.6
Evan Gubera 199.4 vs. Demetrius Banks 197.4
Eduardo Aguilar 140.8 vs. John Hale 140.8
Erick Arellano 209 vs. Raquan Ashby (will weigh on tomorrow)
Ricardo Wallers (will weigh in tomorrow) vs. Jerrell Nettles (will weigh in tomorrow)

*Iegor Plevako will particiapte in an exhibition

Venue: The Texas Troubadour in Nashville
Promoter: Lion Heart Promotions
1st Bell 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT
Stream: FITE.TV

Soliman to receive replacement IBF belt
Tank-Kingry Update (not good)

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • WTH! I used to like Eddie Chambers, back in da day. Really smooth boxing heavyweight. Too small and he got down to cruiser and didn’t do as well as I thought he might. Clearly he’s been inspired to get back in the gym at the formation of the bridgerweight division.

    Reply
    • >