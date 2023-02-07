40-year-old former heavyweight title challenger “Fast” Eddie Chambers (42-5, 23 KOs) will return for his first fight since 2016 when he takes on 305lb Corey Williams (6-13-2, 4 KOs) on Tuesday night at the Texas Troubadour in Nashville, Tennessee.﻿

Eddie Chambers 226.8 vs. Corey Williams 305.6

Evan Gubera 199.4 vs. Demetrius Banks 197.4

Eduardo Aguilar 140.8 vs. John Hale 140.8

Erick Arellano 209 vs. Raquan Ashby (will weigh on tomorrow)

Ricardo Wallers (will weigh in tomorrow) vs. Jerrell Nettles (will weigh in tomorrow)

*Iegor Plevako will particiapte in an exhibition

Venue: The Texas Troubadour in Nashville

Promoter: Lion Heart Promotions

1st Bell 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT

Stream: FITE.TV