By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
Former IBF middleweight champion Sam “King” Soliman contacted Fightnews.com® to give an update on his IBF championship belt that was stolen recently. “After I explained the circumstances to the IBF how my car was stolen along with my world championship belt, I was contacted today by IBF Public Relations Director Jeanette Salazar who said that IBF President Daryl Peoples will send me a new IBF championship belt and there will be no charge,” said Soliman. “I would like to thank Daryl and Jeanette for their kind generosity. It is much appreciated.”
Let’s face it it’s hardly a Lonsdale or Ring mag belt, so it shouldn’t cost too much to knock one up!