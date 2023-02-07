February 7, 2023
Soliman to receive replacement IBF belt

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former IBF middleweight champion Sam “King” Soliman contacted Fightnews.com® to give an update on his IBF championship belt that was stolen recently. “After I explained the circumstances to the IBF how my car was stolen along with my world championship belt, I was contacted today by IBF Public Relations Director Jeanette Salazar who said that IBF President Daryl Peoples will send me a new IBF championship belt and there will be no charge,” said Soliman. “I would like to thank Daryl and Jeanette for their kind generosity. It is much appreciated.”

