By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former IBF middleweight champion Sam “King” Soliman contacted Fightnews.com® to give an update on his IBF championship belt that was stolen recently. “After I explained the circumstances to the IBF how my car was stolen along with my world championship belt, I was contacted today by IBF Public Relations Director Jeanette Salazar who said that IBF President Daryl Peoples will send me a new IBF championship belt and there will be no charge,” said Soliman. “I would like to thank Daryl and Jeanette for their kind generosity. It is much appreciated.”